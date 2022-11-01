Thief Hits BSUSD

The Borrego Springs Unified School District has once again been the target in a recent string of theft and vandalism.

On Nov. 7, the suspect made off with multiple items, including tool boxes, tools, gas cans and many custodial items. The amount of what was taken and the estimated damages has not been fully evaluated at the time of print.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Elementary School, where the suspect managed to get their hands on items in the transportation yard and the storage containers.

There are currently no suspects in question at this time, as the BSUSD hopes someone will come forward with information. The district is currently working with the local sheriffs, who continue to be responsive.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident and/or recognize the suspect, are encouraged to contact the district office at 760-767-5357 or the local police department at 760-767-5656.

This is not the first time this has happened to the BSUSD. Back in January of this year, thieves cut the fence into the district's transportation yard and made way with a golf cart, table saw and a camera. They had also tampered with the electrical boxes in attempts to cut the power.

At the high school, multiple storage were broken into with bolt cutters.

At that time, BSUSD Director of Business Services Jessica Gillespie said they hoped to secure the transportation yards better, and upgrade their camera situation, on top of possibly more morning perimeter checks. Now, the district will be taking additional steps to ensure something like this does not happen again.