Tenth Borrego Springs Film Festival Set for January 12 – 16, 2023

The 10th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival will take place at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center on January 12 – 16, 2023. The full schedule of films and panel events will be announced on Monday Nov. 7.

For the last nine years, the BSFF Committee of volunteers has presented one of the most fiercely independent film festivals in the country, producing live screening events even during the recent two years of the pandemic!

“To say we’re thrilled to be announcing our 10th annual festival, is an understatement,” said Fred Jee, chairman of the BSFF Committee. “We’re excited to be marking our first decade with an amazing slate of film submissions, as well as an increase in our community presence during the year!”

Along with the Film Fest in January, the BSFF is working with the Borrego Springs Library to present special event screenings throughout the year, kicking it off this season with a free outdoor screening of The Wizard of Oz, featuring Borrego Springs former mayor, Frank Morgan, as the wizard! “Oz” will be screened on Friday, October 21, after sundown in the county park amphitheater across from the library.

Additionally, Film Festival Matinees will be presented in partnership with the Borrego Springs Library, once a month, on Saturday afternoons inside the library. Programming will be eclectic, including previous Festival award winners, and other films of artistic or historic significance, curated by the BSFF Committee, from November 2022 through March 2023.

But the main event comes in January! And over the years, the five-day Borrego Springs Film Festival has gained a strong reputation among filmmakers. “We’re proud to be on Film Freeway’s list of Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals,” Jee continued. “Filmmakers love us for the same reasons the audiences do.” Those reasons include the single-venue screenings, the great parties and networking events, the panel discussions, workshops, and of course, the grand awards ceremonies. Selected films compete and are given awards in the following categories: Best Narrative Feature, Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Latino Film, and the Grand People’s Choice.

The goals of the Borrego Springs Film Festival are to entertain, educate, and to raise awareness of the arts, culture and filmmaking; as well as to promote Borrego Springs as a top-tier filming destination location within a day’s drive from San Diego or Los Angeles.

Interested parties can find more information, and will be able to purchase tickets or festival passes at borregospringsfilmfestival.org.