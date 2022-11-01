Rams Hill Golf Open

The sky was illuminated with a picturesque hue of blue and pink, highlighting the background for a successful opening night for the Rams Hill Golf Club on Nov. 4.

It was a full house with reservations indoors and out.

Many enjoyed the wonderful golf scenery beside the flaming fireplace, while still being able to listen to the musical stylings of the Smith Mountain Band inside the Santa Rosa room.

If folks weren't enjoying the fireplace, they were enjoying games like corn hole or working on their tip shots using tennis balls.

The Santa Rosa room displayed its elegant ambiance to the restaurant dining room with its modern hardwood gray tables and spread out seating.

In previous years, Rams Hill had a buffet like dinner, but this year, guests were able to enjoy food from their extensive menu.

With such style and grace, the staff at the Rams Hill Golf Club made all the guests feel welcomed to enjoy the season opener.