LCDZ Management Change

La Casa Del Zorro Resort and Spa recently announced that they have made a change in its management company to JC Resorts. They are still under the ownership of CWC Casa del Zorro, LLC.

As of Sept. 17, a new General Manager has also taken the helm of LCDZ, Vivian Wilkie.

“She is a polished leader with over 20 years of experience of multiple luxury resort hotels with JC Resorts, Marriott, as well as The Grand Del Mar,” the press release stated. “Her knowledge and expertise with guests in the front of the house matches her passion for the heart of the house and serving employees.”

La Casa was previously managed by The Patio Group Division of American National Investments (ANI). CWC Casa del Zorro, LLC managed in the interim between The Patio Group/ANI and JC Resorts, after Gina Champion-Cain, founder and principle controller of the San Diego based company, The Patio Group, pled guilt in federal court in 2020 to securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice for defrauding investors.

Under the leadership of Wilkie, LCDZ is in good hands. During her career, Wilkie has been acknowledged for her industry capability, leadership and operational excellence. She has also been recognized for prestigious awards within each property she served.

At Rancho Bernardo Inn, she was a driving force in workplace culture, which facilitated the win for Top Workplaces of San Diego year over year. Wilkie has a degree in International Business from San Diego State University and is well versed in international markets, cultural diversity, business practices and global marketing.

“We are excited for her to instill the JC Resorts culture with the team of La Casa Del Zorro and wish her success.”