Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest 2023

The Anza-Borrego Foundation is proud to partner with the Borrego Art Institute and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to present the 2023 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest.

Submit your photos of the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park between Nov. 1, 2022 and Dec. 7, 2022 for round one of the photo contest.

Round 1: Submit Online (Open to all. It’s FREE!)

- Upload your photograph(s) in .jpeg before the December 7th deadline

- Submit up to 10 photos per person

- Photos may be from any year, so not to worry if you didn’t get to visit the Park this year!

- Six judges review all submissions, selecting photos they feel are the best of the best.

- Those that are selected from the initial review will be asked to submit a printed photograph to Round 2.

- All online submissions will be eligible for the Online People’s Choice Award.

Read the contest rules before submitting your photo.

Invited to Round 2?

Round 2 requires photographers to submit a $5 processing fee per photo and a printed photograph mounted or printed directly on an 11”x14” foam core or mount board, with no borders or identifying info on the front.

Printed photographs are due at ABF by Jan. 16, so they can be part of the in-person judging to determine the winners that will be displayed at Borrego Art Institute. You are welcome to print and mount your photos yourself, or through your favorite print shop.

Printing Resource: Watts Digital Imaging

ABF has partnered with Watts Digital Imaging as a resource to get your photos printed by a professional who understands our contest’s printing guidelines. John, the owner, will print and mount your image, affix the required Entry Form, and then hand deliver your entry before the deadline. Watts Digital Imaging has also pledged to donate $2 to ABF for every contest photo they print.

Where to mail photos & fees:

Anza-Borrego Foundation 2001

587 Palm Canyon Dr. #110

Borrego Springs, California 92004

Where to drop your photos in person:

ABF State Park Store (open every day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

587 Palm Canyon Dr. Suite 110

Borrego Springs, California 92004

Important Dates

- Digital Submission Deadline: Dec. 7, 2022

- Initial Judge Review: Dec. 12 – 15, 2022

- Round 2 Invitations Sent Via Email: Dec. 17, 2022

- Print Submission Window (Invites Only): Dec. 20, 2022 – Jan. 13, 2023

- Final Judge Review: Jan. 28, 2023

- Winner Notifications Sent Via Email: Jan. 30 – 31, 2023

- Judge Critique (Virtually): February 4, 2023 at 1 p.m.

- Opening Reception at Borrego Art Institute: February 4, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Round 2: Submit Prints By invite only. $5/photo

- Selected photos will receive an invitation to move onto Round 2. Submissions must be printed, mounted and delivered to ABF

- Photographers must submit a $5/photo processing fee

- Judges will review printed photos in-person to determine the place winners and honorable mentions in each category.

- Winners will be displayed at Borrego Art Institute in Borrego Springs, February 4 – 27, 2023. (All Round 2 entries will be available to view at the gallery.)

- All winners will be eligible for People’s Choice Award. Voting starts on Dec. 10.