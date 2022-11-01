2022 Miss Borrego Springs Crowned

2022 Miss Borrego Hannah Strate with her court, First Princess Shantell Fuentes and Second Princess Alessandra Reyes. They were joined by 2021 Miss Borrego Natalia Carmona and First Princess Brianna Del Bono and Second Princess Isabel Arteaga.

The crowd waited in anticipation to hear whom of the five contestants would be named Miss Borrego 2022 – 23 on Oct. 15.

With all the calculation tabulations made by Kathy King, it was time for Master of Ceremonies Fred Jee to make the announcements.

Alessandra Reyes was named Miss Congeniality, a vote made by each of the contestants. She was also awarded Second Princess. First Princess went to Shantell Fuentes.

2021 Miss Borrego Natalia Carmona then passed on the reins over to Hannah Strate, the 2022 – 23 winner.

To begin the various categories of the night, it started out with the casual wear portion as the five contestants donned outfits provided once again by Borrego Outfitters, while performing a three-minute dance number to the song, "Just Like Fire," choreographed by Corie Jaramillo.

Individually, contestants made their way back to the stage to say what word best describes them as a person and why. Each speech given by the contestants portrayed unique messages of how the town has given them the opportunity to be a better version of themselves, and how much of an impact they are to the people around them.

Chamber of Commerce President Clint Brandin was invited to the stage to say a few words on behalf of the Chamber, as well as words of wisdom to the contestants. Co-Honorary Mayors Jim and Anne Wermers also shared special words to those in attendance, as well as highlighted the recent accomplishments of current Miss Borrego Natalia Carmona. In doing so, they mentioned that being Miss Borrego does come with the responsibility of representing Borrego Springs, and are confident that whomever is crowned will do a great job.

Judges for the evening were Crystal Shore, Dani Figueroa and Susan Humphreys, who critiqued each contestant carefully, based on personal statements, casual wear, individual speeches, formal wear, and their posture/poise.

Competition Director Sylvana Meeks continues to put on a wonderful evening yet again, with all her hard work and dedication to this special event, continuously supporting these young ladies.

After a brief intermission, the five contestants were escorted back onto the stage with their respective partners and they wowed the crowd in their stunning evening gowns.

Brandin was back on stage, and presented Natalia Carmona with two Certificates of Appreciation by San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond and State Assemblyman Randy Voepel, thanking her all she has done for the town throughout her reign. Carmona was also presented a certificate on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce.

Each contestant was back out on stage to answer individual questions picked from a basket, presented by Miss Borrego 2021 Natalia Carmona, as well as First Princess Brianna Del Bono and Second Princess Isabel Arteaga.

Prior to the announcement of Miss Borrego 2022, Carmona shared things she has learned during her time as Miss Borrego.

Carmona thanked the community, those involved with the competition, her family and her court.

"I can't process the fact that a year ago, I was in the same position as these ladies. I was here with my group of girls, girls whom I made memories with and will always hold a special place in my heart," she said in her speech. "By representing Borrego Springs, we attended various community events together, this would have not been possible without the enormous support and guidance from those behind us."

To the young ladies, Carmona said, "Be proud of how far you've gotten, getting up on stage is not easy. I am beyond proud of every single one of you. Everything you learned is a powerful weapon from now on, and don't be afraid to use it.

Regardless of what the outcome is tonight, remember you are all beautiful souls and your hard work pays off. I wish you all the best in life."

Carmona concluded, "Thank you for accepting me, as your Miss Borrego Springs 2021 – 2022. Although I am beginning a new life far away from here, this town and the people in it make me want to come back. We are a small community, but the members of this community are what makes it unique and a place filled with love."

The new Miss Borrego Springs, First and Second Princesses, as well as Miss Congeniality were then announced and crowned by their predecessors.