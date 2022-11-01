Town Hall Scheduled

The Borrego Water District (BWD) Board will be holding its annual Town Hall on November 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Borrego Springs Library Meeting Room.

For the past decade, the Board takes this opportunity to update the public on key issues facing the District and Basin as well as priorities for the coming year. The 2022 edition is no different and there is never any shortage of water issues in Borrego to discuss. To allow for maximum participation, this year’s event will be held in-person for those who are comfortable/available as well as online for those who are not.

BWD Board President Kathy Dice will open the meeting, welcome all participants and provide an overview of the topics to be covered. Director Paul Rosenboom will provide a retrospective with the BWD 2021 – 22 Year in Review to cover operational, financial, policy and other District activities from the past year and priorities for 2022 – 23 will be the focus of Director Tammy Baker’s presentation. Rounding out the presentations on BWD related activities will be Director Diane Johnson who will introduce Sicco Rood from UCI to share research done by he, Dr. Chares Zender and others on the topic of air quality monitoring in the Basin and future plans.

One unique component of this years event is the availability of the Borrego Springs Watermaster (WM) Board and Staff. The WM is responsible for implementing the Legal Judgment signed by 90%+ of Basin pumpers in the Borrego Springs Basin that outlines the steps that will be taken to reach sustainability on or before 2040. Specifically, Executive Director Sam Adams and WM Directors Jim Bennett (County of SD), Martha Deichler (Community), Dave Duncan (BWD) and Shannon Smith (Recreation) will provide information on its structure, operations, finances, future plans and how each sees his/her role in the process.

To comply with Public Meeting Regulations (Brown Act), both the WM and BWD will be holding Special Board Meetings. Agendas and meeting log in codes will be available on the BorregoWD.org website after Friday the 11th.