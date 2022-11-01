RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

2023 Small Business Week Award Nomination Now Open!

 

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 11:07am



SBA’s 2023 Small Business Week Award nominations are now open! This is your opportunity to showcase your star members/clients and get recognition for yourself or others who advocate for and help small businesses.

In addition to the National awards, please download information on our local award categories and submit nominations for them as well at: San Diego District NSBW award guidelines (sba.gov)

Our local awards recognize small businesses and small business champions in various award categories.

All nominations must be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. ET on December 8, 2022.

Contact Cynthia Harris with any questions at: Cynthia.harris@sba.gov or 619-727-4884.

