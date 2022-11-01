RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Great Fun at Annual Harvest Fest

 

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 10:47am

Jolene McGowan

Friends and families enjoyed a fun-friendly time at the annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 29. Thanks to the efforts of many volunteers, the 2022 Harvest Festival had at least over 350 in attendance, helping the Christian Center parking lot transform into a hometown carnival for all ages with Bible-based games.

Children dressed in their best costumes strutted throughout the parking lot enjoying the games, bouncing around in the bounce house, getting their faces painted and enjoyed a puppet show. It was a fun time for all on a perfect weathered Saturday night in Borrego Springs.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 11/14/2022 09:27