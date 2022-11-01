Great Fun at Annual Harvest Fest

Friends and families enjoyed a fun-friendly time at the annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 29. Thanks to the efforts of many volunteers, the 2022 Harvest Festival had at least over 350 in attendance, helping the Christian Center parking lot transform into a hometown carnival for all ages with Bible-based games.

Children dressed in their best costumes strutted throughout the parking lot enjoying the games, bouncing around in the bounce house, getting their faces painted and enjoyed a puppet show. It was a fun time for all on a perfect weathered Saturday night in Borrego Springs.