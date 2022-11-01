RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

ARTWALK

 

Last updated 11/2/2022 at 11:59am



ARTWALK is back on Saturday Nov. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Start with a glass of champagne celebrating the opening of the new Hacienda del Sol Lobby featuring Robert Wright’s one man showing of new assemblages then walk over to The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries are exhibiting Collage Cha-cha-cha. Finish your ARTWALK at the Borrego Art Institute viewing The Art of Flora and Fauna, Carol Lindenmulder New Paintings and Philosophy of Water by painter Weston Riffle. (So-Sho-Me Gallery will participate in ARTWALK starting Dec. 3). Top off your ARTWALK evening dinning on a delicious dinner at Kesling’s Kitchen (next door to BAI). All within walking distance.

For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

