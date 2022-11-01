Chamber Farmers Market Info

The BSCC Certified Farmers Market is back welcoming longtime vendors and several new ones. Once again we have fresh flowers from Hillside Flowers, and now fresh bread from Borrego Breads. With about 20 vendors to choose from, it makes for a delightful Friday morning at Christmas Circle, 8 – noon.

With that said there are also a few guidelines to remind you of. Being a certified market we follow county rules and regulations, the market is not a small town, free for all market.

Vendors open at 8 a.m., in consideration of the vendor please do not ask for sales before 8 a.m., as that is their time to setup and they are not obligated to sell anything until that time nor after twelve o’clock.

Dogs must be on leash at all times, no leashes more than six feet. Also, dogs are not allowed to put their paws up on the produce tables (or any vendor table) and/or slobber on the food…occurrences such as this can shut a market down. Dog waste must be cleaned up by the owner so bring a plastic bag.

Our goal is to continue to make the BSCC Certified Farmers Market an enjoyable experience for everyone and all ages, in fact there was mention in the New York Times about how lovely our market is proving that you never know who’s in town.

Thanks to those who have signed up, however, we still have room for a few more back-up chamber volunteers from January through Mid-May. The reason being should one of our regular team members have one of those unscheduled changes in life that always happens we’ll need help. We’d only contact you when needed to see if you are available. This is a friendly fun environment that involves conversing with visitors and locals, no heavy lifting, we promise! For more details please email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving however you choose to celebrate!

Be in the know with the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone. To signup send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Françoise Rhodes

– Executive Director Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com