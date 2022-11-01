Chamber Congratulates

Borrego Days 56 is over and the consensus being it was a great success.

Congratulations to Judy Lewis – longtime Chamber Volunteer and first recipient of the Mike Himmerich Dedicated Chamber Volunteer Award. Congratulations are also in order to Sarah and Lee Rogers, recipients of the Gayle Rae Community Service Award. All are very deserving community members.

Did you know that Borrego Days 56 had over 30 volunteers involved with the production? I’m waiting to name everyone until all of my lists are complete and everyone is included. However, I do want to give a huge shout-out to the following: Christmas Circle Maintenance Team for the beautiful lush green grass, Republic Services for donating all of the waste receptacles and Borrego Pool Supply for the truck, trailer and crew that fenced in the bar area – a larger task that one can imagine.

Shine & Show Winners include Joe Gamulin who won the Supervisors Special and the Firefighters Pick with his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. J. Jones won the Mayor’s Choice with a 1956 F-100 and the Fan Favorite went to Craig Killman’s 1997 Land Rover. We can’t wait for next year’s entries!

As for the parade, it saddens me that with all of the work and people it takes to produce Borrego Days (beginning in May) that there are those who continue to comment about there not being a parade. I’m throwing it back at you; you didn’t step up to help! The Chamber began asking for a parade committee back in June and through the following months until the permit application had to be submitted. The County is very strict in the permitting process! Only one person volunteered and did not want to organize it.

To have a parade in 2023, there needs to be the following, a parade committee of 8 – 10 people that will begin with the entry process and finish once the parade is over and the streets are cleared and cleaned. A committee should be in place by the end of May. If you are interested or want to learn more, send me an email at borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.

The season is already busier than 21 – 22, and with that said, the Chamber is looking for back-up chamber volunteers from January through mid-May. The reason being should one of our regular team members have one of those schedule changes in life that always happens we’ll need help. We’d only contact you when needed to see if you are available. This is a friendly fun environment that involves conversing with visitors and locals, no heavy lifting, we promise! For more details please email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.

Don’t miss the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone. To signup, send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Françoise Rhodes

– Executive Director Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

borregodays.com