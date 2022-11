Can’t wait! Can’t miss! December 3 – January 29. The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery is calling for artists, craft makers, DIYers and creative makers of handmade items created by local Borregans or with local resources or items for Borrego. You are invited to show and SELL your wares for the holiday season and new year. Apply by the November 20 deadline.

For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.