Collage artist Cristin McVey is presenting and speaking about her art collages Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery. This is an open invitation for the public to attend ARTTALK with Cristin located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.