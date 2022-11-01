Art Guild: Art in the Park

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 11:13am

Don't miss "Art in the Park" on Saturday Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christmas Circle.

There will be custom fabric art, jewelry, plant art, custom soaps, leather art, greeting cards, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, custom craft items and more.

For more information, contact the Borrego Springs Art Guild at bscaartguild@gmail.com. Or call or text Beth at 206-713-5220.

The next scheduled events are Nov. 12 and Nov. 26. All events are weather dependent!