JV Volleyball Short on Comeback

Freshman Melani Urquidez gets the ball over the net.

The Lady Rams JV volleyball team looked to bounce back and be on the winning end this time around. However, despite solid performances, Palo Verde went home with the win in two sets, 2 – 0 on Sept. 14.

The team also faced West Shores and Warner Springs Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, respectively.

Palo Verde was on the board first to begin the first set of the game.

It was much back-and-forth early, but the Lady Hornets found some momentum and hits by the Lady Rams were just not going their way.

Back-to-back aces cut the Lady Rams deficit to one, 8 – 7. However, the Lady Hornets continued to chip away as they took advantage of minor errors.

The Lady Rams continued to fight back at the net with a kill by freshman Evelyn Cordova.

Senior Naylea Villareal and sophomore Melanie Urquidez contributed aces, volleys and digs, respectively to push the Lady Rams just a bit closer.

Despite earning consecutive points and making the Lady Hornets fight for the last point, it was not enough, as the Lady Rams dropped the first set, 25 – 16.

The Lady Rams hoped to build some momentum going into the second set. However, the Lady Hornets picked up right where they left off and got into a rhythm quite early.

It seemed the game was slipping away as Palo Verde was up big, 9 – 0. Borrego was finally on the board after a sideout, 9 – 1.

Palo Verde continued to add to their lead, 14 – 6.

Freshman Ana Gonzalez had some solid hits at the net, but not all was able to get past as the Lady Hornets managed to deflect them right back.

The Lady Rams found some weak spots, chipping away.

Gonzalez with the kill, Urquidez with the block at the net and Villareal with an ace cut the deficit, 20 – 15.

Once again, the Lady Rams didn't let the Lady Hornets get that last point so easy. Finding themselves down 9 – 0, were only down four, 24 – 21. Both teams continued to be aggressive all-around, but the sideout was an enemy of the game, as the Lady Hornets took the second set, 25 – 21, and the game.

A young team, the JV Lady Rams volleyball team has a bright future with minor things to work on as the season continues.

Their next game will be Friday Sept. 30 at Julian..