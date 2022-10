Borrego Springs Unified School District is happy to announce that we have received funding to extend our 4 year old Preschool Program and Transitional Kindergarten to provide them with more enriching educational hours. These hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays and 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday – Friday.

Should you have questions about our new program please call the Borrego Springs Elementary office at 760-767-5333.