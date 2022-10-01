BASIC Salutes its College Graduates – Part 3 in the Series

Each year, now for 25 years, BASIC has devoted proceeds from the annual Circle of Art and our other fundraising activities to its scholarship program. Basic's scholarship program is part of BASIC's "cradle to graduation" multi-prong program designed to give the children and young adults of Borrego the tools to succeed: Dolly Parton Imagination Library providing age-appropriate books monthly to children from birth to age 5; summer Learning Academy giving a boost to over 40 children in reading, math and English language skills; and our scholarship program. BASIC gives two types of scholarships: start-school scholarships to high school graduates planning to attend vocational, two-year or four-year colleges and stay-in-school scholarships to those who continue their education and work towards a degree.

Despite all the logistical challenges of attending college from the isolated town of Borrego Springs, many of our scholars have graduated this past academic year. We congratulate them for their accomplishments! BASIC invites you to join us in saluting them! In this the third article in the series, we salute two BASIC Scholars, one who graduated from CSU San Marcos and another who graduated from Cal Poly Humboldt this past May.

All of this is possible because of the generosity of our community supporting our annual Fall donation drive and the Circle of Art.

If you would like to support our community by contributing to the education of our youth, please visit our website http://www.borregobasic.org and donate! Or mail a check to BASIC, PO Box 1914, Borrego Springs CA 92004

Anne Bogardt is a past president and past scholarship coordinator for BASIC

Joanne Ingwall is BASIC's CFO and current scholarship coordinator

BASIC's Board of Directors thanks YOU!

Barbara Coates, Angela Cassidy, Joann Stang, Joanne Ingwall, Mary Watkins, Sharon Goldsmith, Urmi Ray, Richard Fausel, Jan Auburn, Hu Auburn, Martha Deichler