Liesel Paris Passes

 

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 11:23am



At the age of 76, Liesel Paris passed away on October 19, 2022.

Liesel has been one of the towns most famous artist with her reverse painting style. She had a gallery in town for a number of years.

She was born in Austria on December 11, and came to the United State in 1948, and ended up living in Santa Monica and later marrying Dr. Jamie Paris, a well-respected doctor.

They moved to Borrego Springs about 30 years ago, where Dr. Paris began working at the Woolcott Center, that later became Borrego Health.

A full obituary for Liesel Paris will be printed in the Nov. 10 issue of the Borrego Sun.

