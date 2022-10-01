June 12, 1939 – Sept. 29, 2022

Joan MacDonald Keith passed away on September 29, 2022 at Pacifica Senior Care in Rancho Penasquitos, California.

Joan Keith was born on June 12, 1939 in South Uist, Scotland, an island in the Atlantic Ocean. Her parents were Farquhar bad Margaret Stoddart MacDonald. Her father was a shepherd and her mother was a housewife.

Joan became a registered nurse and later a midwife. She served in those capacities in many places through the world, including Arabic countries, her native Scotland, England, and New York, West Palm Beach and San Diego. She retired initially in San Diego, then she and her husband George fully retired in Borrego Springs, California.

She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Borrego Springs.

For much of her life, Joan was a hiker and active in track and field sports. She was also an avid competitive ball room dancer.

In later years, she became ill with Parkinson’s Disease. After approximately 10 years of living with Parkinson’s, the illness became a serious concern. She developed symptoms including frequent falls, which led to her living in a Senior Care facility in Poway.

She was a happy, sincere, friendly and welcoming person. She supported organizations that served the needs of children.

Joan MacDonald Keith was unable to have children, but she is survived by her husband George Keith, her adopted family, son Patrick Keith, grandchildren Mattie and Alexander Keith, and many family members in Texas, California, Scotland and England.

She will be honored with a Memorial Service on October 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 2680 Country Club Drive, Borrego Springs.