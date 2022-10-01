Rams Hills Makes A Gift to the BMA

Harry Turner, Chief Operations Officer and General Manager of Rams Hill, recently presented a check for $6,720 to the Borrego Ministers Association (BMA).

Rams Hill has a program managing homes in Rams Hill for short-term rentals for golfers. Ten percent of the rental service fee goes into a fund named, "For the Love of Borrego," which annually donates to local charities and community organizations.

This year, Rams Hill raised approximately $15,200. The BMA was one of three community organizations selected to receive a portion of the proceeds. This year's other recipients include OLAX and BVEF for the legal fund to fight the placement of sexual violent predators in Borrego Springs. Last year Rams Hill donated $11,000 to the BMA.

The BMA has for over a decade assisted Borregans in need. The BMA provides food coupons as well as help with rent, utilities, transportation costs for medical appointments.

"For the Love of Borrego" is one of three philanthropic programs underwritten by Rams Hill. There is the scholarship grant program, which offers $1,000 scholarships, per school year, made to Borrego High School students and alumni, and can actually be turned into four-year grants by students that meet performance criteria. Five students received scholarships this year.

Rams Hill also offers assistance to employees with a short-term need through a giving program called, "Rams Hill Hugs." According to Turner, "These are not great sums of money. But Rams Hill Hugs make a difference in an unexpected financial emergency."

On behalf of Rams Hill, Foreman Fernando Alcaraz and his wife Laura, along with COO and GM Harry Turner, presented the check.

The Alcaraz's have many years of serving at St. Richards Catholic Church.

Accepting on behalf of the Ministers Association were Diane Johnson, Rev. Mateo Lavea Mamea, pastor of the Community Methodist Church and Brother Geoff Barton of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Borrego and treasurer of the BMA.