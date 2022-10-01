Blessing of the Animals in Borrego

October 4 is the feast of the most beloved of all saints, Francis of Assisi, the 13th century “little brother” who embraced poverty and the natural world in his songs and prayers. He sang of the moon and sun as sister and brother, saw even death as a relative not to be feared. He tamed the fierce wolf in Gubbio and had doves fly to his arms.

St. Francis is known as the Patron Saint of Animals and is often shown in art surrounded by the animals he loved.

Thus the custom of blessing our pets, and this year three churches will join together to bless our animals: Fr. Fernando Maldonado of St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church, Pastor Mateo Mamea of Community United Methodist and Fr. George Keith of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. The Blessing of the Animals is a beautiful annual ceremony celebrating the human-animal bond, celebrated as part of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

Bring your pooch, your kitty, your turtle, fish or whatever. And the blessing will extend to our coyote and bighorn sheep, the desert hares and squirrels and all our friends of the desert.

The blessings will take place on Tuesday Oct. 4 at the Courtyard at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2680 Country Club Road at 4 p.m.

The Blessing of the Animals is open to People of All Faiths, and Animals of all Species and Breeds. All humans and animals are welcome.