Here we go again, time to mark those calendars for the 56th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival on Oct. 22 and 23.

This year, it is about letting the season begin here in Borrego Springs, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Françoise Rhodes stated.

Due to the continued challenging times and lack of a designated committee, there will be no parade for this year's 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival. Having no parade this year again was a hard decision, Rhodes said.

"Once again throughout California, events of every size are facing challenges with rising costs and the lack of staff/volunteers. Decisions had to be made and the BSCC Board of Directors decided on making sure that the festival at the Christmas Circle is exciting, fun, enjoyable and well staffed for all involved," Rhodes said.

But, do not worry, as the Borrego Days volunteers who have donated their time and continuous hard work to make sure the Festival goes on as planned and is a great success for all, have a ton of fun and new things to look forward to in store.

The Borrego Springs Fire Protection District will lead the way down Palm Canyon Drive with sirens blaring prior to the singing of the National Anthem sung by Jackette Williams at Christmas Circle.

Then, with weather permitting, look to the sky to enjoy the exciting flyover that will circle above Christmas Circle, courtesy of Bill Bancroft and the International Aerobatic Club (IAC) Chapter 36. They will also do a Missing Man formation in honor of Mike Himmerich, a long-time friend of Borrego and dedicated man, who passed away earlier this year.

At Christmas Circle, attendees can expect live entertainment, an expanded kids zone, "Shine & Show" vehicle gathering with awards, the ever so popular adult beer garden, vendors of all types, pottery, art, shopping, food trucks, dancing and overall family fun. The Borrego Art Institute will also have free pumpkin carving and hands-on projects for children on both days. Applications for vendors are still coming in, so stay tuned! So that all are comfortable, vendors will be spread out a bit more so that there is plenty of room to shop, chat, learn and eat, Rhodes noted.

There is no entry fee for the "Shine & Show" Car/Vehicle Show. If it needs a drivers license to operate, then you can show it. No golf carts. Entries must be parked in the designated location by 9:30 a.m. Saturday Oct. 22. There will be a variety of awards for the show – from Fan Favorite, Mayor's Choice, Supervisor's Special and Firefighter's Favorite, which will be announced at 2 p.m.

All streets around the Circle will be open. The only area that will be closed off is the immediate parking spaces around the Circle.

The FREE Borrego Days Desert Festival starts Saturday Oct. 22, continuing on Sunday Oct. 24. So don't miss this highly anticipated family-friendly event.

If anyone is interested in participating to make this year's Festival great, sign up to be a volunteer. Email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com or call the Chamber at 760-767-5555.

Below is a Borrego Days timeline. Please note that this is NOT a final timeline and is subject to change.

Saturday 10/22

9:40 a.m. Borrego Springs Fire Department drives down Palm Canyon to welcome everyone to Christmas Circle, kicking off Borrego Days 56!

9:45 a.m. National Anthem sung at Christmas Circle by Jackette Williams

9:50 a.m. – 10 a.m. Look to the skies for the Festivals annual multi-plane flyover down Palm Canyon in honor of Mike Himmerich – Flyover participants will be announced.

Borrego Days is officially open!

10:30 Local favorite Soul Frenzi performs.

12:20 p.m. Announcements of the following (not in this order):

The Mike Himmerich Dedicated Volunteer Award

Gayle Rae Outstanding Community Service Award

Introduce the New Miss Borrego and her court

Comments by

Chamber President – Clint Brandin

Honorary Co-Mayors Jim & Anne Wermers

County Supervisor Jim Desmond

Francoise Rhodes,Executive Director

2 p.m. Shine & Show Winners announced and other event announcements

4 p.m. Comedy Hypnosis Show with Don Spencer "The World's Fastest Hypnotist"

Sunday 10/23

Festival opens at 10 a.m. Announcements.

10:30 a.m. Borrego Springs Baile Folklorico Dancers

11 a.m. Elementary After School Dance Team

Watch our talented young dancers bring joy and smiles to everyone!

11:30 a.m. Nacho Bustillos & Band. Nacho's music hits such as "El Juguete" and "Como te atreves" hit the billboard charts and led him to perform at top venues and events throughout the United States and Mexico.

3 p.m. End of Borrego Days.