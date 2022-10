Last updated 10/18/2022 at 10:12am

2022 Miss Borrego Springs Participants (Left to Right): Alessandra Reyes (2nd Princess), Shantell Fuentes (1st Princess), Hannah Strate (Miss Borrego Springs 2022), Nikki Willingham, and Jimena Ochoa

Five young ladies competed in this year's 2022 Miss Borrego Springs Competition.

Participants were: Alessandra Reyes, Shantell Fuentes, Hannah Strate, Nikki Willingham, and Jimena Ochoa.

Hannah Strate was crowned Miss Borrego Springs 2022 – 23.

Shantell Fuentes was named 1st Princess and Alessandra Reyes as 2nd Princess.