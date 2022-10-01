Chamber New Members and Festival News

Borrego Days will soon be here, and yes there are some changes and exciting additions. However first we’d like to welcome new Chamber members Dana Fehrenbach of Dana Fehrenbach Designs & Fiber offering clothing, shoes, gifts and specialty items along with Gordon McBride the founder of Gordoncruise Inc., offering Spanish-English-French certified translation, revision, proofreading and editing. Borrego Springs’ pool of talented individuals keeps on growing.

As you are reading this, we have about a week before the Festival and a major last minute change. Due to a complicated pregnancy, Morgan Leigh canceled her Borrego Days appearance. The search for a country western replacement started immediately and after listening and talking with several bands we would like to welcome Deb Shepard & the Hickory Wind Band. This popular band performs country’s greatest hits, and crossover pop. In talking with Shepard her first question was “do people like to dance in Borrego?” Heck ya! Also at the Festival this year are double the amount of food vendors, a physic reader, name ring maker, clothing and artisans of various mediums. The Borrego Art Institute booths will have children’s activities all weekend and a pumpkin carving contest sponsored by Rams Hill Golf Club.

The flyover in honor of Mike Himmerich is coming to life with more pilots wanting to join in and this year special awards are back.

Don’t forget to show-off your classic cars or trucks, or the vehicle that you love at our “Show & Shine” free vehicle show with Fan Favorite voting this year.

I want to thank all of the community members that have stepped forward with generous sponsorships and offers of volunteering. It’s going to be a great time for everyone!

Don’t miss the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone. To signup send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. See you at the 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

- Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com

http://www.borregodays.com