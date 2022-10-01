Borrego Made 2022 – Call for Artists

BORREGO MADE 2022 – 23 (Dec. 3 – Jan. 29) is calling for Borrego Springs artists, designers, craft makers and DIYers to participate in a curated two month sales event at The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries for the holidays and new year.

This is an opportunity to exhibit and sell your unique creations for the holidays. Each selected maker will be given space to display their collection of Borrego Made items.

Applications are available at The House of Borrego Springs beginning Oct. 22. Deadline for submission is Nov. 5. For more information, visit The House of Borrego Springs at 624 Palm Canyon Drive, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.