RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ARTTALK with Collage artist ARhAYas PSonn AllureA

 

Last updated 10/12/2022 at 12:53pm



The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery is hosting ARTTALK with Collage artist ARhAyas PSonn AllureA as part of Borrego Days. ARTTALK is an opportunity to meet and greet the artist and hear him talk about his collage process and direction and view his latest group exhibition COLLAGE Cha-cha-cha.

It’s all happening at The House of Borrego West Gallery on Saturday Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net. HAPPY BORREGO DAYS!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser