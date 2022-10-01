The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery is hosting ARTTALK with Collage artist ARhAyas PSonn AllureA as part of Borrego Days. ARTTALK is an opportunity to meet and greet the artist and hear him talk about his collage process and direction and view his latest group exhibition COLLAGE Cha-cha-cha.

It’s all happening at The House of Borrego West Gallery on Saturday Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net. HAPPY BORREGO DAYS!