Want dark-sky friendly lighting at home?
Last updated 9/2/2022 at 12:11pm
Here’s a five-point checklist:
1 – Does the light serve a purpose?
Light is useful for safe wayfinding and to help perform specific tasks, such as illuminating the entryway and stairs.
2 – Does the light fall only where it is needed?
Direct the light down, not up into the sky. Do fixtures shield light from going up or out to your neighbors?
3 – Is the amount of light appropriate for the intended task?
Use the lowest lighting level needed to perform the intended task. This can be as easy as changing a light bulb.
4 – Is the light connected to active controls?
Switch off any exterior lights when possible, or use a timer or motion sensor.
5 – Is the light source warm in color?
Lightbulbs have a Kelvin rating printed on the bulb or box. Low Kelvin ratings (3000 Kelvin or less) are considered warm and generally emit less harmful blue light than higher Kelvin.
– Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association