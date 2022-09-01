$3M+ BWD Water Grant

Borrego Water District (BWD) is committed to replacing aging infrastructure and is taking a major step with the replacement of four tanks (Twin (2), Indian Head and Rams Hill #2) and the Diesel motor at the Wilcox Emergency Well. BWD Staff has been working for approximately 7 years with the State of California and the Agencies have recently entered into a new Final Agreement for 100% Grant funding of $2,048,362.

State Grant procedures include signing of an Agreement before the Project is bid. All of the bid documents, plans and specifications must be developed and approved by the State before then, so the Engineers Estimates may be up to one year old. Due to inflationary increases and other factors, the low bid was $2,866,086. Discussions with the State indicates that additional funding is available to cover the increased costs for the Project.

The District publicly advertised the project and contacted three tank companies during the bidding process to solicit interest in the project. Bids were opened on August 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the District office. The district received one bid from Superior Tank Co, the same Company successfully completed construction of a new tank for BWD in 2019.

A Final Budget Approval form has been filled out and will be submitted to the State for review. The new Grant request will now be $3,349,694, which includes $2,886,086 in construction costs, $288,608 for contingencies (10% of construction costs for changes in the project during construction, or change orders), $15,000 for land acquisition, $90,000 in design costs to be reimbursed to the District, $55,000 in construction management and $15,000 for District administration costs. Obtaining Grant funding of this amount avoids a significant impact upon water rates and other future charges.