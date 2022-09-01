Energy Conservation Needed to Avoid Power Outages

With an intense heat wave forecasted through Labor Day and wildfires threatening power lines, the electric grid statewide is strained. As a result, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages high-voltage power transmission, is urging everyone to voluntarily conserve electricity between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help avoid a grid emergency. CAISO has extended Wednesday’s Flex Alert through today and has warned that it will likely issue additional Flex Alerts in the coming days.

If we all work together to conserve electricity, we can help prevent rotating outages. CAISO will only order utilities to temporarily turn off power to some customers when the statewide grid can’t keep up with demand.

How You Can Help

Taking simple steps to reduce energy consumption can help reduce the risk of rotating outages and help you save on your energy bill during this extreme heat event. Health and safety permitting, here are some ways to save energy:

• Shift to save. Charge your electric vehicle and run major appliances like dishwasher and washing machine before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m.

• Get paid for reducing your energy use. Enroll in the Power Saver Rewards program to help make our energy grid more reliable by lowering your electricity use when energy is most in demand and get rewarded with a bill credit.

• Adjust your thermostat. Every degree you can safely turn up on your AC thermostat can help you save. Don’t forget to clean or replace filters to help it run more efficiently. Switch to a fan to save even more energy.

• Keep the heat outside. Block direct sunlight by closing window coverings, especially on east and west-facing sides. If safe, open your windows at night or in the morning to let in cooler air.