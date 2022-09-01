RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

2023 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest

 

Last updated 9/2/2022 at 12:13pm



Want to learn how to submit a winning photo to our 2023 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest? Join the Anza-Borrego Foundation on Thursday Sept. 8 ay 6 p.m., for an evening with Sandy Zelasko and Roger Guzman, seasoned Photo Contest judges and professional photographers. Sandy and Roger bring a wealth of knowledge to help improve your photography skills so you can submit your best work.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ivKarqUARmesvkk3BiwCGg

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 09/03/2022 21:18