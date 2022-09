The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery continues showing Borrego Summer House through Sunday Sept. 25. Stop by to view an eclectic collection of mid-century modern fine art and furnishings. The gallery is open Wednesday thru Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at El Patio, 628 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact 760–443–3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.