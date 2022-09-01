RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Art Season Opens with Collage Cha-cha-cha reception

 

Last updated 9/27/2022 at 1:05pm



The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery invites you to the opening of Collage Cha-cha-cha. Local collage artists ARhAyas PSonn AllureA, Cristin McVey and visiting artist Anthony Zinonos are showing their bodies of collage artworks opening the 2022 Borrego Springs’ art season Saturday October 1, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Gallery located at El Patio 628 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, call 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

