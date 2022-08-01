Agents Seize $29K in Cash

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an individual with a valid Border Crossing Card and over $29,000 of U.S. currency, on the afternoon of July 6.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a grey 2014 Toyota Corolla approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes noticed the driver’s erratic behavior and referred the driver and vehicle to secondary inspection.

Agents inspected the interior/exterior of the vehicle and the driver. As the driver exited the vehicle, agents noticed to large bulges coming from his pockets. When asked to empty his pockets, the driver pulled out bundles of cash wrapped around a rubber band. In an interview, the driver stated that he recently crossed into the United States through the Calexico (East) Port of Entry and failed to declare the large amount of currency to the immigration officer. Record checks confirmed the vehicle’s crossing. The driver was placed under arrest and held at the checkpoint for further processing.

The 21-year-old male, Mexican national, was in possession of $29,060 of U.S. currency.

The driver will be federally charged for Unlicensed Money Transmitting Service and Bulk Cash Smuggling. The driver’s Border Crossing Card will be processed for cancelation, and he will be also processed for removal from the United States.

The U.S. currency will be seized per El Centro Sector guidelines.

