The Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) is an annual water quality report that the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requires Borrego Water District and all other water agencies in the State to provide. The purpose of the CCR is to raise customers’ awareness of the quality of their drinking water, where it comes from, what it takes to deliver and the importance of protecting drinking water sources. The 2021 Borrego Water District Consumer Confidence Report is now available at the District Office, 806 Palm Canyon Drive, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday, or on the District website (BorregoWD.org)

BWD is transitioning away from our current online bill pay service (Payment Service Network, PSN) to a new online service provider, CIVIC PAY. Our new service will provide more detailed information for your account such as account status, water usage history, and e-bills among other services. You may sign up and register now using the following link: https://borregowd.merchanttransact.com/Login. You may still use Payment Service Network however the link to PSN will be deactivated September 30, 2022.

In conformance with Proposition 218 requirements, on July 27, 2021, the Borrego Water District Board conducted and approved a rate adjustment and increase for its water and wastewater service charges for the next five fiscal years. These adjustments ensure water and sewer operations, replacement of aging infrastructure and the beginning of a reserve account for water rights acquisition. A 5% increase in water rates was approved and sewer rates will increase 4%. The adjustments to rates will be effective July 1 and beginning with the August billing. Link to the 218 rate study page https://borregowd.org/?page_id=1888

As the summer progresses and the heat is here to stay for a bit, it is a good idea to be prepared for the heat and in the event of a power outage or flood. Stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illness, go to an air conditioned place to cool off, and check on your neighbors and friends. Having a supply of water and essential food items, flashlights and extra batteries will help in the event of a power outage or emergency.