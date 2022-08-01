AT&T Services Restored

AT&T services in Borrego Springs has been restored, as of Aug. 10, 10:40 a.m.

Services for AT&T have been out since Sunday Aug. 7, as crews looked to determine the issues with a tower nearby.

Representatives were contacted and said it would be possibly restored on Aug. 13.

However, crews were out on Aug. 10 working in the field to get services up and running once again, and were successful.

Residents were out of service for nearly four days, and for credit options due to the inconvenience, it is suggested to contact AT&T once you received your bill, and they will adjust the pricing.

This also adds as one of the many concerns as to why a sexual violent predator should not be placed in Borrego Springs. With its already limited resources and untimely responses, not having cell phone service is quite the concern.