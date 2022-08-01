RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

AT&T Services Restored

 

Last updated 8/19/2022 at 9:07am



AT&T services in Borrego Springs has been restored, as of Aug. 10, 10:40 a.m.

Services for AT&T have been out since Sunday Aug. 7, as crews looked to determine the issues with a tower nearby.

Representatives were contacted and said it would be possibly restored on Aug. 13.

However, crews were out on Aug. 10 working in the field to get services up and running once again, and were successful.

Residents were out of service for nearly four days, and for credit options due to the inconvenience, it is suggested to contact AT&T once you received your bill, and they will adjust the pricing.

This also adds as one of the many concerns as to why a sexual violent predator should not be placed in Borrego Springs. With its already limited resources and untimely responses, not having cell phone service is quite the concern.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/25/2022 08:29