Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Perfect Fit for Community"

 

Last updated 8/1/2022 at 11:15am



I would like to respond to the people here in Borrego Springs about the Family Dollar coming to town.

They say the don’t want box stores here in town, but we have to of the biggest name stores here in town and they overprice everything – True Value and Napa Auto Parts. Then we have are so called grocery stores the Desert Pantry and Center Market and they raise their prices so high, most people can’t afford to shop.

Family Dollar is the perfect fit for a small community that has a far number of low-income families.

Bruce Knapp

– Borrego Springs, California

