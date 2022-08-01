RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Family Shares Mike Himmerich's Wishes

 

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 11:43am



Mike Himmerich passed away on July 1 (Obituary in Borrego Sun, July 21). His family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Borrego Ministers’ Association (BMA), a group he served faithfully and generously with his time and energy. Mike was the BMA’s treasurer and his signature on checks brought smiles of relief to hundreds of families across our community.

Donations may be made at: https://borregoministersassociation.org/ or by mailing checks to: BMA, PO Box 2183 Borrego Springs, California 92004

