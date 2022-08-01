Chamber – It's Never Easy to Say Goodbye

It is with great sadness that this column is about losing a colleague and a friend. I, along with our board of directors, and volunteer team, are still reeling from the loss of Mike Himmerich, a long time Chamber volunteer, member, friend and steward of Borrego Springs.

Over the past two years, Mike and I created a great friendship as we loved to talk about travel, his fascinating life, the people he’s worked with and the many places he was yet to experience.

Mike was always full of surprises, from bringing goodies for everyone, being our technology guru at a moment’s notice, rearranging items in the Chamber and waiting to see if I noticed, and his out of the blue comments that made us both laugh. He had quite a humorous side that I’m hoping many were able to experience.

Mike loved to help others; I witnessed it every Wednesday when Mike was in. If it was a visitor, he made sure all of their questions were answered. If it was a local, he did the exact same thing.

At the Chamber, our team considers each other family, and when one needs help, we are there for each other. All of us can go on and on about Mike, this gentle soul with a passion for giving. He loved Borrego Springs and we love him and always will.

Mike, wherever you may be, please know that Borrego Springs is a better place because of YOU!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

