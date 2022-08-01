BCHF Lawsuit

Here’s what the Borrego Sun has been writing about for six years: An insider’s look at where all the money went, and who stole it. Borrego Health is suing itself for fraud within the organization and individuals responsible for stealing money from the taxpayer-supported Medicaid, Medi-Cal and Denti- Cal, and Medicare funds meant to provide Primary Health Care access to all people regardless of their ability to pay. There are 49 individuals and Corporations accused by Borrego Health’s Board of Trustees of doing harm to the organization and its network of 33 clinics. See the Sun’s comments on the lawsuit in the August 4 issue of the Borrego Sun, and access the entire 153 page lawsuit here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:a9ba5267-58d3-3767-8e95-20c2a8e5de42