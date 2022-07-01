SVP Martinez Approved for Placement in Borrego
Last updated 7/23/2022 at 8:34pm
Judge David Gill has approved the placement of sexual violent predator Michael Martinez on Running M Road in Borrego Springs.
The announcement was made on July 22, a day after Judge Gill made a visit to the home.
This is a disappointing decision and Borregans are not happy at all.
However, it does not stop there. as SVP Douglas Badger is being recommended to be placed in Borrego as well, at address 1619 Zuni Trail, Borrego Springs.
All voices must be heard - English, Spanish, any language you are comfortable responding with. Use your past letters and update to the current address, SVP name, judge and situation.
Email your comments to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org .
Call (858) 495-3619
Mail your comments to:
SVP Release/SAFE Task Force
9425 Chesapeake Drive
San Diego, CA 92123.
Oral comments may be accepted subject to court ruling during a hearing on:
August 5, 2022
9:00 a.m.
Honorable Theodore M. Weathers
San Diego Superior Court
Department 1702
1100 Union Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Please copy your responses to:
Senator Brian Jones - Senator.Jones@senate.ca.gov
State Assemblyman Randy Voepel - Chief of Staff Gail Ramer - Gail.ramer@asm.ca.gov
Supervisor Jim Desmond - Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov
Donna Cleary, Supervisor Desmonds Office - Donna.Cleary@sdcounty.ca.gov