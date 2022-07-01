New Program for SDG&E Customers for Saving Energy

Ahead of what is forecasted to be another hot summer with high energy demand, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has launched a new energy conservation incentive program that rewards customers with bill credits for reducing their energy use on days when the grid statewide is stressed by high energy demand.

The Power Saver Rewards Program could be activated anytime between now and October 31 whenever the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issues an Energy Emergency Alert Watch and/or a Flex Alert. Customers enrolled in the voluntary and cost-free program will be notified via email or text messages (depending on their preference) a day ahead of the need to conserve, so they can plan and prepare accordingly. Those who are able to reduce energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. below their typical energy use during these peak hours will receive $2 credit for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity saved. There is no penalty for not reducing energy use.

For reference, it takes about 2 kWh to do a load of dishes or use the oven for an hour. The average residential customer in SDG&E’s service territory uses about 400 kWh of electricity per month.

“By being part of this program, our customers can save on their energy bill while also helping to keep the grid reliable for all Californians on those hot summer days, when electricity supplies may not be sufficient to meet demand statewide,” said SDG&E Director of Customer Programs Hollie Bierman. “Our regional grid is interconnected with the rest of the state, and we appreciate our customers’ willingness to do their part to help.”

The Power Saver Rewards Program was initiated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to strengthen summer reliability statewide. Per CPUC requirements, more than 570,000 SDG&E customers, including those currently on the CARE and FERA bill discount programs, have been automatically enrolled in the program.

Those who wish to enroll can apply via a simple online application. Residential customers served by a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), or Direct Access program are eligible to participate. Participants must be residential electric customers with a smart meter within SDG&E’s service territory and not taking part in other SDG&E energy conservation incentive programs such as AC Saver, Capacity Bidding, or a third-party program.

For more information, please visit sdge.com/powersaver or contact our Power Saver Rewards Program at (866) 291-9516. To learn more about ways that you can reduce energy use, visit sdge.com/myenergy.

