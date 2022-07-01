RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Lighting Strikes, SDGE Out

 

Last updated 7/12/2022 at 9:13am



What a day it was for Borregans on June 22 – from possible lighting striking a palm tree to being without power for a few hours.

Fire crews were busy, as they responded quickly to a burning palm tree at Rams Hill. No foul play was suspected, but the leading culprit: a lightning bolt.

Crews also battled a minor fire on the grade where they managed to put out within the hour. The bolt also blew out the electrical panel, so the gates of Rams Hill are currently open.

That same day, power was out for residents under Circuit 172 with an estimated restoration of about 7 p.m. With temperatures once again at its usual triple digits during this time of year, it was rough. Power was eventually restored shortly after 7:15 p.m.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 07/16/2022 12:06