Lighting Strikes, SDGE Out

What a day it was for Borregans on June 22 – from possible lighting striking a palm tree to being without power for a few hours.

Fire crews were busy, as they responded quickly to a burning palm tree at Rams Hill. No foul play was suspected, but the leading culprit: a lightning bolt.

Crews also battled a minor fire on the grade where they managed to put out within the hour. The bolt also blew out the electrical panel, so the gates of Rams Hill are currently open.

That same day, power was out for residents under Circuit 172 with an estimated restoration of about 7 p.m. With temperatures once again at its usual triple digits during this time of year, it was rough. Power was eventually restored shortly after 7:15 p.m.