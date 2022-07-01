RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Library Meditation Concert

 

Last updated 7/5/2022 at 1:11pm



Attend the free guided meditation concert with Tibetan Bowls and Gongs on July 14, July 28, August 11 and August 25 at the Borrego Springs Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 07/06/2022 16:03