To the Class of 2022...

To the recent graduates of Borrego Springs High School, congratulations on your hard work and successful conclusion to your high school career. I sincerely hope that it was full of great memories and experiences that will help shape the next few important years of your life.

Now, more than any other time in your life, your choices will directly affect your future. Now is when you will choose where you will be in 5, 10, or 20 years. I would encourage you to take this opportunity to think about what a successful life would look like and then to start on the path that will take you there. You are all bright and charismatic and have the ability to choose your future. I wish you the best of luck moving forward and remember that the wonderful community of Borrego Springs will always be here if you need to reach out to us.

– Mark Stevens,

BSUSD Superintendent