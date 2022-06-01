BSCCA: Elementary School

The last concert of the Borrego Springs Community Concert Association's Season was very special, as it was performed for the Borrego Springs Elementary School. There was no field trip, as the concert was brought to the kids!

The Holy Crow Jazz Band engaged the kids with some "American Music." Along with traditional instruments, there was the use of a Washboard, Kazoo, and Whistles. The children were enthralled, and hopefully inspired to make some 'Noise' when they got home!

The Borrego Springs Community Concert Association has been bringing cultural enrichment to our Community for almost 50 years. Through the generously of individuals and community support we offer Public Concerts, and Free Concerts for all grade levels in our public Schools.BSCCA is an independent 501c3 non-profit, all volunteer organization, founded in 1975. Approximately 60% of their Operating Budget comes from Private Donors & Corporate sponsors. The remaining 40% comes from Members, and Individual Ticket Sales. Perhaps you would like to help? There are a couple of opening on our Board of Directors!

Please use the Contact form: http://www.BorregoConcerts.org/contact.htm