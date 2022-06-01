RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Duo Arrested for Drugs

 

Last updated 6/21/2022 at 10:44am



El Centro Border Patrol arrested two people smuggling illegal drugs through the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City.

The incident had occurred when two individuals in a Volkswagen Tiguan approached the checkpoint. Agens then referred them to secondary inspection with a K-9 detection team.

During the secondary inspection, agents found sealed packs of meth hidden under the driver and passenger seats. The meth weighed about 60 pounds.

The individuals, a 21-year-old woman and 18-year-old man, were identified as United States citizens and arrested. They, along with the vehicle and drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 06/21/2022 15:28