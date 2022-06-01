Duo Arrested for Drugs

El Centro Border Patrol arrested two people smuggling illegal drugs through the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City.

The incident had occurred when two individuals in a Volkswagen Tiguan approached the checkpoint. Agens then referred them to secondary inspection with a K-9 detection team.

During the secondary inspection, agents found sealed packs of meth hidden under the driver and passenger seats. The meth weighed about 60 pounds.

The individuals, a 21-year-old woman and 18-year-old man, were identified as United States citizens and arrested. They, along with the vehicle and drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.