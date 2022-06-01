RSS

Missing Man Found in Field

 

Last updated 6/13/2022 at 12:30pm

Photos Courtesy of the San Diego County Sheriffs Department

A man who was reported missing in Borrego Springs was found deceased on May 24, San Diego County sheriff's investigators, said.

Kim Michaelis, 63, was last seen walking near Borrego Springs Resort on May 23 wearing a dark shirt and purple bathing suit.

After an extensive search of the nearby areas, his body was recovered two days later in an open field behind the 3300 block of Borrego Valley Road, according to sheriff Lt. Amber Baggs. The area is a short distance from where he was last spotted.

Deputies did not find any evidence of foul play, Baggs said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.

