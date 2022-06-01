RSS

By Anza-Borrego Desert State Park 

ABDSP Annual Seasonal Park Closures

 

Last updated 6/13/2022 at 12:55pm



The annual seasonal Park closures below will be effective June 1 – September 1.

- Coyote Canyon from Anza to 3rd Crossing or vice versa. Coyote Canyon is open to the public from Coyote Canyon Entrance (Di Giorgio Rd) to 3rd Crossing

- Vern Whitaker Horse Camp

- Tamarisk Grove Campground

- Borrego Palm Canyon Tent sites 54-89

- Borrego Palm Canyon Tent Sites 90-99

- Borrego Pam Canyon Tent Sites 111-116

- Borrego Palm Canyon Group Sites G 1-5 & Hike & Bike

All trails are currently open to the public during the summer season, but it is recommended that all park visitors are off the trails and in air conditioning by 10 a.m. due to the deserts extreme summer temperatures and heat conditions. Hiking in the desert is not recommended during the heat of the day.

Park visitors should carry a minimum of one gallon of water per person, protective clothing, sunscreen, food, shade devise, and a fully charged cell phone or alternate method to communicate when hiking. Never hike alone and tell someone what your hiking plans are in case of an emergency.

– Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

