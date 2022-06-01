3.6-Magnitude Quake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck the morning of June 3 in Warner Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered north of Julian, and occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at a depth of about 6.7 miles. It was felt in parts of northern and eastern San Diego County, according to USGS, including Borrego Springs and Ramona.

Many Borregans took to the Borrego Springs 92004 Facebook page, and expressed they were awaken by the jolt, while others slept right through.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.