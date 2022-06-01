RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

3.6-Magnitude Quake

 

Last updated 6/13/2022 at 12:36pm



An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck the morning of June 3 in Warner Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered north of Julian, and occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at a depth of about 6.7 miles. It was felt in parts of northern and eastern San Diego County, according to USGS, including Borrego Springs and Ramona.

Many Borregans took to the Borrego Springs 92004 Facebook page, and expressed they were awaken by the jolt, while others slept right through.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser